Helmut Lang's Runway Shoes by LD Tuttle: Exclusive Sketch to Reality

Imaxtree (2); Courtesy Photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 15, 2013 @ 3:37 pm

Helmut Lang designers Nicole and Michael Colovos called upon shoe designer Tiffany Tuttle of LD Tuttle to put the finishing touches on their Picasso-inspired fall 2013 collection footwear—and Tuttle gave InStyle.com a sneak peek at her design process! “We focused on morphing geometric shapes and piecing them together, and the graphic lines and cutouts come from this concept,” Tuttle told us of these lace-up, cut-out booties, which debuted at New York Fashion Week, along with calf-hair covered boots, electric blue heels, and bright winter white pumps. “The shoes work off the clean lines and minimal-but-strong look that Nicole and Michael Colovos created for Helmut Lang.” Add these to your fall shopping wish list!

Plus, read more fun Fashion Week facts.

MORE:InStyle Instagrams Fashion WeekThe Fashion Director's Favorite Looks Celebrities in the Front Row

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!