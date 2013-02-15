Helmut Lang's Runway Shoes by LD Tuttle: Exclusive Sketch to Reality

Helmut Lang designers Nicole and Michael Colovos called upon shoe designer Tiffany Tuttle of LD Tuttle to put the finishing touches on their Picasso-inspired fall 2013 collection footwear—and Tuttle gave InStyle.com a sneak peek at her design process! “We focused on morphing geometric shapes and piecing them together, and the graphic lines and cutouts come from this concept,” Tuttle told us of these lace-up, cut-out booties, which debuted at New York Fashion Week, along with calf-hair covered boots, electric blue heels, and bright winter white pumps. “The shoes work off the clean lines and minimal-but-strong look that Nicole and Michael Colovos created for Helmut Lang.” Add these to your fall shopping wish list!

