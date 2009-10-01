Hello There, Paris Fashion Week!

Ever since Carrie Bradshaw took her famously stylish trip during the final season of Sex and the City, our love affair with Paris has blossomed and now we rely on the City of Lights for chic wardrobe ideas (hello black-and-white!). Luckily, Paris Fashion Week is here and you can get in on the glamour just like you did for those unforgettable SATC episodes—from home! Some of our favorite French designers are giving you a virtual front row seat, including Alexander McQueen whose show will be live-streamed on Tuesday at 2:30pm EST at alexandermcqueen.com. Then Wednesday at 8:30am EST, you can watch Marc Jacobs's newest collection for Louis Vuitton live from their Facebook page and maybe even catch a glimpse of Lady Gaga!

Check back daily for new runway collections, stars and trends from Paris Fashion Week.