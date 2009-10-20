Hello Red Lips, Goodbye Recession!

Unless you've been living under a rock, red lipstick and recession are R words you've been hearing an awful lot. And thanks to Lipstick Queen's new Fired Up Power Gloss ($14, lipstickqueen.com), there's a worthy connection between the two. 100% of the profits from the sale of Fired Up (which was inspired by Rosie the Riveter's signature red lips during World War II) go to Count Me In, a charity devoted to helping women create new jobs. Still need convincing? Nicole Kidman wore another Lipstick Queen product, Red Sinner Matte Lipstick, to the Oscars this year (left)—and clearly, girl knows her red lips.