Hello Kitty Is Getting Her Own Museum Exhibit in Seattle This Fall

Hello Kitty just turned 40, and she's celebrating the big milestone by hitting up the West Coast. But she's not leaving Japan for the sunny beaches of California as you might expect. Instead, our favorite cartoon cat is getting her very own exhibit at the EMP Museum in Seattle, WA. Starting on November 14, the Hello! Exploring the Supercute World Of Hello Kitty retrospective will be on display, honoring the 40th anniversary of Sanrio's bow-wearing and pink-loving pop culture phenomenon—even though we don't think she looks like she's aged a day.

The exhibition, which comes straight from the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, will look back at Hello Kitty's evolution over time. And get ready for some major flashback moments. Among the artwork and pieces featured will be over 600 Hello Kitty products that have been released since the character was just a wee little kitten. Some of the vintage treasures like stationery and the first telephone to feature Hello Kitty go back as far as the 1970s. But the exhibit also features more modern pieces, such as the iconic plush toy-covered Hello Kitty dress worn by Lady Gaga in 2009 (shown above) and a couture bustier that Katy Perry wore to the Brit Awards that same year.

You can catch the fabulous feline's exhibit in Seattle through May 2016. And the Sanrio star's East Coast fans may get to join in on the fun soon, too. The brand is hoping to bring the exhibit to additional museums throughout the country, although specific plans have yet to be announced. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed.

Scroll down to see some of the works of art and collectibles that are featured in the exhibit.

Hello Kitty Doc Martens Boot

Japanese American National Museum

The Gaze of Kitty by Kazuki Takamatsu

Kazuki Takamatsu

Kittypatra by Simone Legno for Tokidoki

Simone Legno

Hello Kitty Robot

Japanese American National Museum

Hello Kitty Vintage Telephone

Japanese American National Museum

Melty Kitty Dream by Buff Monster

Buff Monster

Sweet Kitty by Osamu Watanabe

Osamu Watanabe

