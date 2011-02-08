Helena Bonham Carter Pledges to Wear Matching Shoes to the Oscars

Helena Bonham Carter caused some eyebrow-raising when she showed up to the Golden Globe Awards last month wearing mismatched shoes with her Vivienne Westwood dress (shown). But at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon yesterday in Beverly Hills, she promised that won’t happen again. “I want to have fun,” said Carter of dressing for the awards show, where she is nominated this year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The King’s Speech. “It’s going to probably be a catastrophe. But I’m going to go for it. I promise you, I’ll wear the same color shoes. But we’ll see.” Tune in to InStyle.com all of our Oscars night-of coverage Sunday, February 27th.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Scott Huver