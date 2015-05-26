In Honor of Her Birthday, See the 7 Times Helena Bonham Carter's Onscreen Performances Blew Us Away

Through the years, we've seen Helena Bonham Carter take on characters that have left us conflicted, angry, and happy, among other emotions (side note: that's how you know she's one of the greats). When it comes to acting, the British performer is known to experiment with a range of different roles, whether that means portraying the Queen of England (The King's Speech), a crazed villain (Harry Potter), or a Hollywood icon (Burton and Taylor).

In honor of her 49th birthday, we rounded up 7 of her most unforgettable roles through the years. Trust us: You’ll want to binge-watch all these titles (that is, if you haven’t done so already).

Fairy Godmother (Cinderella)

In her most recent role, Carter portrays the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, which treated us to a very glamorous side of the star, who prefers to keep her style quirky and casual.

Elizabeth Taylor (Burton and Taylor)

The TV film, which focused on the tumultuous relationship of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, left an impact on Carter. "You do [take the role home]. It's fun. I love pretending to be other people. It's a holiday," she tells PEOPLE. "But it's not a holiday for everybody else, it's really annoying."

Madame Thénardier (Les Misérables)

Teaming up with Sasha Baron Cohen, Carter played one-half of the Thénardier duo, the comedic relief of the star-studded film.

Queen Elizabeth (The King’s Speech)

No role is too intimidating for Carter, who signed on to portray Queen Elizabeth in The King's Speech—and it paid off! The star earned a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination for the role.

Red Queen (Alice in Wonderland)

Despite having been known for her dramatic portrayals on-screen, the actress dived into whimsical ground with her character of the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland.

Bellatrix Lestrange (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

Fans of the Harry Potter series were first introduced to Carter's take on villain Bellatrix Lestrange in Phoenix, and saw her reprise her role in the last three films of the franchise.

Marla Singer (Fight Club)

Carter based the memorable role of Marla Singer in Fight Club on Judy Garland, in the later stages of her life.

