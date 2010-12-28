Helen Mirren’s Red-Carpet Secret

How does Helen Mirren look so fabulous on the red carpet? She let us in on her secret: "The stripper shoes I buy on Hollywood Boulevard: 10-inch heels with 5-inch platforms," the British actress and current star of The Tempest told us in January's issue of InStyle. "They make your legs look wonderful." As for her style icon? "Helena Bonham Carter," Mirren said. "She's unique, bohemian, and inventive. I also love Lady Gaga's radical use of fashion." For more red-carpet secrets from Helen Mirren, pick up a copy of January's InStyle, on newsstands now.