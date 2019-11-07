Helen Mirren Responded to Being Mistaken For Keanu Reeves's Girlfriend

Dame Helen Mirren is not, in fact, Keanu Reeves's girlfriend, but she's very flattered people thought she was.

When Reeves stepped out holding hands with artist Alexandra Grant over the weekend, people remarked on Grant's passing resemblance to Mirren. The 74-year-old actress said that while she's not dating Reeves, she's very happy for both him and Grant.

"I saw that," she told ET about the comparisons between her and Grant. "That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely."

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She added that she does know the actor through her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

"I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person," she said, referring to the 1997 film The Devil's Advocate. "So she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy."

Over the weekend, Reeves made headlines when he walked the red carpet holding hands with Grant, an L.A.-based artist he previously collaborated with on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness, as well as on his 2016 book, Shadows.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

While this was their first major red carpet appearance together, the rumored couple has been photographed together earlier in the year, and were holding hands at a Saint Laurent event in June.