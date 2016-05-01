Helen Mirren Proves She Can’t Be Any Cooler Rocking a Purple Gown and a Prince Tribute Tattoo

Leave it to Dame Helen Mirren to make a red carpet statement. The legendary actress arrived at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner looking regal—that’s not unusual, of course. Not only did the English beauty turn heads for her gorgeous violet lace gown, she caused double takes for one particular color-coordinating accessory: a small Prince tribute tattoo on her upper-right chest. The storied musical legend passed away on April 21, sending shockwaves the world over.

Larry Busacca

Whether the ink is real or temporary is anyone’s guess at the moment. The 70-year-old Academy Award winner has proven her forward style on the red carpet time and time again, showing off her glamorous side just as readily as she does her quirky, more unpredictable one.

We wouldn't be surprised either way. Cheers to the dame for honoring Prince in her own special, very cool, way.