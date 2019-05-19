Helen Mirren Debuts Pink Hair at Cannes Film Festival, and Looks Absolutely Ageless

Helen Mirren, 73, rivaled a myriad of young stars more than half her age — including Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber — when she stepped out at Cannes Film Festival with bold bubble-gum pink hair.

At the premiere of The Best Years of a Life on Saturday, the actress sashayed down the red carpet, as she was certainly feeling her new look. Mirren first arrived in the French Riviera earlier this week with her signature white-blonde pixie still in tact, leading us to believe that the hair color change was a last-minute decision. While in Cannes...

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Helen's rose-gold locks are nearly identical to the color of her metallic pink Elie Saab gown that she wore to the movie screening. The couture dress features an off-the-shoulder silhouette and is layered in splatters of sequin embellishments that highlight her subtle pink strands.

Fully committing to the pink theme, Helen put on a swipe of fuchsia lipstick and dusted the apples of her cheeks in a dusty rose. Meanwhile, she echoed the same color on her nails, which became evident when she waved to the swarm of photographers on the sidelines.

Image zoom Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Leave it to a true icon to teach us that age is simply just a number.