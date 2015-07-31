Helen Mirren Sizes Up Her Trio of Wax Doppelgangers at Madame Tussauds

Helen Mirren proved just how charming her sense of humor is on Wednesday in London while getting acquainted with three wax clones inside Madame Tussauds. The strikingly life-like statues depict the actress in iconic scenarios: as Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect (above, right), as Queen Elizabeth in her Academy Award-winning role in The Queen (below, left), and on the red carpet (at bottom).

The real-life Mirren, dressed in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress, seemed to enjoy the surreal experience. She paraded around each of the figures, but it was the statue dressed in black lace that really grabbed her attention. In the mood for a good joke, the actress proceeded to peek at the figure’s cleavage, admiring, well, her own bosom. Well played, Mirren.

