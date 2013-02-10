Helen Mirren Debuts Pink Hair at the BAFTA Awards

Hitchcock star Helen Mirren, ever the wild card, showed up to tonight's BAFTA Awards at the Royal Opera House in London with a new, shocking pink hair color. "Fashion changes so fast," she had told InStyle in the past. "I am always up for someone showing me a new look." And that wasn't the only change for the leading actress nominee—she also chopped off her blunt bob in favor of a closer-cropped pixie. Tell us: Do you like her new cut and color?Plus, see more celebrity hair makeovers!

MORE:• Helen Mirren Makes Look of the Day• See Helen Mirren's Transformation • Mirren Re-wears Her Badgley Mischka Gown