Helen Mirren Debuts Pink Hair at the BAFTA Awards

Jennifer Davis
Feb 10, 2013 @ 5:51 pm

Hitchcock star Helen Mirren, ever the wild card, showed up to tonight's BAFTA Awards at the Royal Opera House in London with a new, shocking pink hair color. "Fashion changes so fast," she had told InStyle in the past. "I am always up for someone showing me a new look." And that wasn't the only change for the leading actress nominee—she also chopped off her blunt bob in favor of a closer-cropped pixie. Tell us: Do you like her new cut and color?Plus, see more celebrity hair makeovers!

