7 Moments That Prove Helen Mirren Is the Coolest 70-Year-Old Around

Happy birthday, Helen Mirren! The Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress is celebrating a milestone today, turning 70 and continuing to leave her fans awestruck with her talent, grace and cool.

Dame Helen has entertained us with screen-grabbing roles in films including The Queen, Gosford Park, and The Last Station; but it's when the iconic star does the unexpected—like sucking helium with a late night host, admitting to a little schoolgirl crush on a certain action star, or taking public transportation—that her just-like-us appeal becomes downright irresistible!

VIDEO: See Helen Mirren Through The Years

Celebrate the Academy Award-winning star's momentous birthday with seven of her most unpretentious and lovable moments:

1. When she got one step closer to achieving ultimate EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) greatness by accepting her Tony win:

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

2. When she starred in L'Oreal Paris's beauty campaign with unretouched images:

We're so excited that Dame Helen Mirren is our new L'Oréal Paris Ambassador http://t.co/SFaBCAi5n3 #WorthIt pic.twitter.com/9nBBUcjr9D — L'Oréal Paris UK (@LOrealParisUK) October 27, 2014

3. When she admitted she "fell a little bit in love with" Vin Diesel:

4. When she sucked helium on live television with Jimmy Fallon:

5. When she TWERKED at Harvard:

6. When she had one of Hollywood's leading heartthrobs, Ryan Reynolds, wrapped around her finger:

Should I be concerned that my husband's never looked at me this way?... #WhereAreThoseEyesWanderingReynolds #HelenMirrenIStheSexiestWomanAlive #WomanInGold A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 3, 2015 at 9:27pm PDT

RELATED: See Helen Mirren's Changing Looks

7. When she graced New York City with her presence on the subway(!)—pitch-perfect posture and tote securely in place: