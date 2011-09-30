Heidi's Hairy Costume, Kate's Book Deal and More!

1. Heidi Klum is keeping her Halloween costume under wraps, but here's a hint: It's hairy! [E! Online]

2. Kate Winslet, Anne Hathaway and more celebs are recording audiobooks of literary classics. [THR]

3. Curvy ladies, take note! FullBeauty.com, a site for plus-size lingerie, debuted this week. [Full Beauty]

4. Whistles, one of Duchess Catherine's favorite UK labels, may be launching stateside! [WWD]

5. Deborah Lippmann and Narciso Rodriguez created this deep gray Stormy Weather nail polish. [The Cut]

6. Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy gives more details about her new plus size line. [Fashionista]