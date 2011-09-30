Heidi's Hairy Costume, Kate's Book Deal and More!

Getty Images (2); Rex; PR Photos; Courtesy Photos (2)
InStyle Staff
Sep 30, 2011 @ 12:55 pm

1. Heidi Klum is keeping her Halloween costume under wraps, but here's a hint: It's hairy! [E! Online]

2. Kate Winslet, Anne Hathaway and more celebs are recording audiobooks of literary classics. [THR]

3. Curvy ladies, take note! FullBeauty.com, a site for plus-size lingerie, debuted this week. [Full Beauty]

4. Whistles, one of Duchess Catherine's favorite UK labels, may be launching stateside! [WWD]

5. Deborah Lippmann and Narciso Rodriguez created this deep gray Stormy Weather nail polish. [The Cut]

6. Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy gives more details about her new plus size line. [Fashionista]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!