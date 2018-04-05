Heidi Montag’s Plastic Surgery Binge Actually Stopped Her Heart

Back in 2009, The Hills reality TV star Heidi Montag caused a stir when it was discovered that she had 10 body-altering surgeries in the span of one day. Response to the move was mostly judgmental, but now, Montag is opening up about the scary reality of that day for her and her husband Spencer Pratt.

She admitted in a Paper magazine interview released Thursday that during the surgeries, her heart stopped and she was dead for a minute.

Jason LaVeris

"Spencer thought he lost me," she said. "I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn't want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme. My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.' And I easily could've. Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with. That's how Michael Jackson died."

While that day is now far in the past, it forced her to reevaluate her life and her priorities. Now, she and Pratt have a six-month-old son Gunner, and her focus has shifted away from body modification.

"A lot of positive things came out of that. I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, 'What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?'" she said.

"I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realize what was important to me."