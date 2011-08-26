Heidi Klum's Shine Photo Shoot: Sneak Peek!

Heidi Klum's newest fragrance Shine hits stores next month, and we've got some teaser pictures from the campaign photo shoot! Klum frolicks beachside in the behind-the-scenes snapshots taken in Cancun, Mexico, wearing two different gold dresses. "Shine isn’t about something that we see, it’s about the way it makes us feel—playful, sensual and radiant," Klum said of the inspiration behind the scent's name. " I realize I’m lucky and that I have so much happiness in my life." Click through the gallery to see more behind-the-scene photos!

