Heidi Klum's Shine Photo Shoot: Sneak Peek!

Courtesy Photos (2)
Leah Abrahams
Aug 26, 2011 @ 5:30 pm

Heidi Klum's newest fragrance Shine hits stores next month, and we've got some teaser pictures from the campaign photo shoot! Klum frolicks beachside in the behind-the-scenes snapshots taken in Cancun, Mexico, wearing two different gold dresses. "Shine isn’t about something that we see, it’s about the way it makes us feel—playful, sensual and radiant," Klum said of the inspiration behind the scent's name. " I realize I’m lucky and that I have so much happiness in my life." Click through the gallery to see more behind-the-scene photos!

MORE: InStyles A-Z Guide to Celebrity FragrancesHeidi Klum’s New Balance Line

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!