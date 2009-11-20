Heidi Klum's Runway Comeback!

Wearing an ethereal Victoria's Secret slip and corset and a half-gown of white tulle by Jane Law, Heidi Klum drew screams from the crowd when she took to the runway at last night's Victoria's Secret fashion show. The veteran Angel was billed as the show's host, so her runway walk came as quite a surprise! Klum, who gave birth to daughter Lou six weeks earlier, was glowing and looked right at home on the glittering runway. She admitted to doing a little bit of cardio to get back in shape so quickly, but swears she didn't diet. "I eat everything!" said Klum, who told us her plans for Thanksgiving include "staying home and cooking with my family, turkey with those little red balls—what are they called?" Cranberries!

— Joyann King and Rachel Jacoby