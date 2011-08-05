Heidi Klum's QVC Collection, Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to Soaps and More!

1. Get a sneak peek at Wildlife, Heidi Klum's jewelry collection for QVC. [QVC]

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar will guest star on All My Children—the soap where she got her acting start! [JustJared]

3. Farrah Fawcett's famous poster got the Barbie treatment, and proceeds will go to cancer research. [FOX]

4. Miranda Kerr's baby Flynn wears a KerrBloom! T-shirt. How cute! [JustJared]

5. Find your perfect shade of nude nail polish with RGB's collection. [RealSimple]

6. Kate Middleton helped design the $675 hat she wore to Zara Phillips' wedding. [People]