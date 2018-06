"So excited my perfume, Shine, is finally here for you to try!" Heidi Klum tweeted after unveiling her new fragrance at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles. The multi-tasking mogul (in Thomas Wylde) later handed out samples of the scent to audience members when she paid a visit to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Click through to see Kirsten Dunst, Elizabeth Hurley and more stars at last night's hottest parties!