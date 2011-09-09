Heidi Klum's Jewelry Collection for QVC: Now Available!

Heidi Klum’s new jewelry collection is finally here! The multi-talented model-host officially launched her Wildlife by Heidi Klum for QVC baubles during a Fashion’s Night Out bash in New York last night, where InStyle caught up with her to get the inside scoop. “My pieces bold, fun, and exciting,” she told us. “They are for the girl who doesn't want to blend in, because I don't want to fit in. I believe we're only here once so might as well have fun!” The bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings range from $35 to $125, and are now available on QVC.com. Click through the gallery to preview the styles you can shop now.

— Caitlin Donovan, with reporting by Nakisha Williams