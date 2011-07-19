Heidi Klum's Body: Steal Her Workout!

Looking for a running partner? Join Heidi Klum's Summer Run on AOL, where you can track your progress with the supermodel mogul. Klum runs every morning with longtime trainer David Kirsch and her celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian, Brooklyn Decker, and Miranda Kerr. “Before the sun gets up we’re out there. It’s not quite as hot, there’s less foot and cycle traffic and less paparazzi,” Kirsch told InStyle.com. The Project Runway host logged over 115 miles since launching the program in June with the goal of motivating America to get up and moving in the morning. Want to try her workout? Click "See the Photos" for tips from Heidi's trainer and follow her progress at heidiklum.aol.com.

