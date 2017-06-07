Heidi Klum Looks Like a Modern Day Belle in N.Y.C.

Over the years, it has become abundantly clear that Heidi Klum likes to play dress up. From barely-there lingerie at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to a Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume that took the model 10 hours to prepare, Klum proves that she can pull off just about any look no matter the occasion.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old got in touch with her kid-like spirit and channeled one of our favorite Disney princesses for a Project Runway photo shoot in New York City. Like any of us, Klum took to Instagram to show off her modeling skills in a voluminous yellow ball gown that has an uncanny resemblance to Belle’s iconic ensemble from Beauty and the Beast.

Gotham/GC Images

VIDEO: InStyle's February Cover Girl Heidi Klum

The dress—designed by none other than Project Runway judge Zac Posen—features a fitted bodice decorated with a bow and a tiered floor-length skirt that’s perfect for twirling around the city streets. That’s exactly what Klum thought, too, as an Instagram video shows her stepping out of a cab and twisting back and forth to show off the design in its full glory. In another post, Klum is spotted once again in the show-stopping ensemble, dancing in traffic, only slowing down her moves for a series of poses.

Twirling in @zacposen A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

@projectrunway .... shoot 😃 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

RELATED: Heidi Klum Is Launching a New Fashion Line

While the rest of us spent the gloomy midweek afternoon inside our offices, we’re glad that Klum had a blast living out our dreams as one of Disney’s leading ladies!