Heidi Klum Whirls and Twirls in the Dress That Everyone Is Talking About

Project Runway spoiler alert! At the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held over the weekend, Heidi Klum twirled her way down the red carpet in a showstopper of a dress—a custom creation that emerged from a $200-budget, 12-hour challenge (to air on this week's episode, Thursday at 9 ET on Lifetime) by Project Runway contestant Sean Kelly.

Expertly fringed in tiers, the slinky cerulean blue gown is, without a doubt, a beauty. But how about when it's in motion? The design takes on a whole other form, coming alive with every swish or spin. So naturally, the supermodel worked a playful whirl in at every chance she got, from prep time to go time, complete with a giddy grin and Lorraine Schwartz sapphires to match. Love!

Klum was nominated for her work, alongside Tim Gunn, as host on the reality TV show, so it was fitting that she eschewed household names in favor of new talent. And with that one red carpet appearance, Klum reminded us all just how much fun dressing up can be and simultaneously put Sean Kelly on the fashion map. That's the best kind of endorsement in existence.

