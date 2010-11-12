Heidi Klum Wears Mondo

Project Runway fans will be delighted to see that Heidi Klum made good on her word by wearing Mondo to the premier of Black Swan last night in Hollywood. Mondo was Season 8's runner-up, and he lost by such a slim margin to Gretchen Jones that fellow judge Nina Garcia suggested they consider naming two winners. As anyone who watched the show knows, Heidi was a very vocal supporter of Mondo and promised to wear his Project Runway finale dress with minor alterations. Just another reason to love Heidi—she's gorgeous and true!