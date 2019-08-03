Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Just Got Married for a Second Time on a Mega Yacht in Italy

Congratulations are in order! Heidi Klum just got married to Tom Kaulitz (again) on a yacht while sailing the waters surrounding Capri, Italy.

For the couple's second wedding, the supermodel wore a strapless white gown with billowing long sleeves and floral embroidery stitched onto the entirety of the dress. She accessorized with a necklace that spelled out her husband's name and two gold bracelets.

Heidi wore her blonde hair down and completed her look with a traditional white veil. Meanwhile, Kaulitz stuck with the island vibe and wore an all-white suit with a blue button-down and matching pocket square.

The newlyweds first tied the knot in February when they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California two months after their engagement. Tom popped the question to Heidi on Christmas Eve with breakfast-in-bed, and he sweetly asked for her children's blessing beforehand.

“They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” a friend of Klum told People.

The source continued: “Tom went to the kids and asked for Heidi’s hand in marriage and they said ‘yes.' So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box. It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

While Heidi's kids are huge fans of Tom, the public has been critical the model's choice in a boyfriend given the couple's 17-year age gap. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told InStyle in July 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

But Klum made it clear that she's tuning out the naysayers. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

Let's raise a glass to Tom and Heidi's happily ever after.