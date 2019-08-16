Heidi Klum Just Showed Off Her Wedding Dress from Every Angle

Almost two weeks after her second wedding to Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum is sharing a full look at her dress, from every angle.

On Friday, the supermodel posted a video on Instagram, showing off the Valentino dress in a behind-the-scenes preview of herself getting ready for the big day.

The video shows her fitting with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, while she twirls and skips around a luxurious gilded room at the Place Vendôme in Paris in the off-the-shoulder gown.

Piccioli said that the setting was inspired by “romanticism and lightness,” explaining that it "was fitting for her and for her personality.”

Though she previously shared a photo of the dress from the day she and Kaulitz tied the knot (again), this is the first time she's revealed the designer behind it.

Earlier this month, the two wed in a ceremony on a yacht in Capri, Italy. In addition to the dress, she accessorized with a necklace that spelled out her husband's name and two gold bracelets, with her hair worn down. Kaulitz wore an all-white suit with a blue button-down and matching pocket square.

They first tied the knot in February when they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California two months after their engagement.

Since the second wedding, they've been vacationing around Italy, taking some seriously enviable snapshots of each other.