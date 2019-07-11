Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Reportedly Had a Secret Wedding

Heidi Klum has apparently pulled off a secret marriage to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

According to multiple reports, the supermodel tied the knot months ago, and has been married since February. TMZ obtained a public document stating that Klum and Kaulitz got a marriage certificate, and sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that the couple got married in February of this year. Reps for Klum did not immeidately return InStyle's request for comment.

Last December, Klum announced on Instagram that she and Kaulitz had gotten engaged on Christmas Eve, sharing a photo of her ring:

TMZ also reported that the couple was spotted leaving a restaurant together on February 22 of this year, which might have been a dinner for the celebration of their marriage — Klum previously revealed that they first met on February 22, 2018.

This is Klum's third marriage after being married to Seal and Ric Pipino, and the model has four children from her previous relationships. It's Kaulitz's second marriage; his first was with Ria Sommerfeld.

Congratulations!