Heidi Klum Removes "Seal" Tattoo: See Makeup That Covers Up Your Ink

Now that Heidi Klum's seven-year marriage to Seal is over (she's moved on with her bodyguard, Martin Kirsten), the model and America's Got Talent judge is in the process of removing the tattoo on her inner left arm that blends her name with his. "She's been through a few treatments," a source tells People. If you, like Klum, have a tattoo that no longer represents who you are, undergoing laser treatment is the most effective way to have it removed, but it's also the most costly. (Sessions can run from $200 to $800 each.) So in case you don't have Klum's cash, we found four makeup products that can help you cover up a tattoo, and all are way less costly -- and painful! -- than a laser treatment.

M.A.C. Cosemetics Select Cover-Up ($18 at maccosemetics.com)"Don't revel it, conceal it!" the product description exclaims. Available in 13 shades, this concealer also helps brighten skin's dark areas, erase spots, and even out skin tone.

Kat Von D Lock-It Tattoo Concealer ($25 at sephora.com)If anyone needs to occasionally cover up a tattoo, it's Kat Von D. "I think just as much as people have the choice to be tattooed, they should also have the liberty to look whatever way they want whenever they want," she says of the product. And so she created this oil- and paraben-free formula that will cover up any tattoo (or blemish) in four steps.

Dermablend Leg and Body Tattoo Primer ($25 at dermablend.com)This primer, meant to be used with the brand's Leg and Body Cover, helps prep your skin for a natural-looking, smudge-proof finish.

Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer ($32 at sephora.com)Oil-free and waterproof, this product has been formulated for sensitive skin, making it the perfect multipurpose concealer for tattoos and blemishes.

Plus, see celebrity ink here. Do you have a tattoo that you cover up?

— Jennifer Merritt