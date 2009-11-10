Heidi Klum Poses For Ann Taylor

We've got the inside scoop on Ann Taylor's new holiday ad campaign starring Heidi Klum, plus some amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot! Our favorite supermodel/supermom was shot by Peter Lindbergh in copious amounts of cashmere, scarves and sparkling baubles—perfect gifts, according to Klum, who shopped the shoot's accessories wall for presents for her loved ones and couldn't help but keep some for herself. "I wear it, I keep it!" she exclaimed, not surprisingly, as Klum is a fan of the brand's fresh look. "Ann Taylor's new look is very chic, stylish and comfortable. You can mix and match, high and low—it's never cool to do a total look head to toe," she said.

— Joyann King