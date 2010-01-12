Heidi Klum Is Our February Cover Girl

Jenny Cage and Tom Betterton
Joyann King
Jan 12, 2010 @ 11:00 am

While Heidi Klum's fairy-tale love affair rivals anything Hollywood could dream up, the supermodel/supermom remains firmly planted in reality, especially when it comes to her booming career. "Models have a sell-by date. There are certain jobs I don't do anymore, like the young, sexy, cute things for teenagers, or even 25-year-old girls. I go in a different bracket now," she told InStyle. Check out more of Heidi's exclusive interview (including details on that incredible marriage of hers!) in our February issue, on newsstands this Friday.

Get a sneak peek at Heidi's InStyle cover shoot in our exclusive video.

Try on Heidi's gorgeous cover hairstyle now!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!