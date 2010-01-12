Heidi Klum Is Our February Cover Girl

While Heidi Klum's fairy-tale love affair rivals anything Hollywood could dream up, the supermodel/supermom remains firmly planted in reality, especially when it comes to her booming career. "Models have a sell-by date. There are certain jobs I don't do anymore, like the young, sexy, cute things for teenagers, or even 25-year-old girls. I go in a different bracket now," she told InStyle. Check out more of Heidi's exclusive interview (including details on that incredible marriage of hers!) in our February issue, on newsstands this Friday.

