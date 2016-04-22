Heidi Klum Is Throwing it Back with this Risqué Nude Photo

Ok, Heidi Klum, we see you. The German model has proven time and time again that she's a pro when it comes to choosing the perfect throwback shot, but today's 'gram blew all her others out of the water.

Klum took to Instagram today to share a photo from her younger days as a model, and it is very sexy. In the snap, Klum is laying on what looks like fur blankets, and she's sporting light brown locks and nothing else. "Photo Blast from the Past: @roberterdmann," she captioned the risqué picture.

Photo Blast from the Past: @roberterdmann A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 22, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

This is far from the only modeling throwback Klum has shared on her Instagram account. Keep reading to see a few more of our favorites.

Hahahahahahahaha 😝 A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 5, 2016 at 8:54pm PST

Photo Blast from the Past: in the jungle with @roberterdmann A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 4, 2016 at 8:05am PST

Photo Blast from the Past: FUN with @mathewmccabe13 A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 25, 2015 at 8:01am PDT

Like my hairstyle? 14 years old 😄 A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 22, 2015 at 1:17pm PDT