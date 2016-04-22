Heidi Klum Is Throwing it Back with this Risqué Nude Photo

C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Rita Kokshanian
Apr 22, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Ok, Heidi Klum, we see you. The German model has proven time and time again that she's a pro when it comes to choosing the perfect throwback shot, but today's 'gram blew all her others out of the water. 

Klum took to Instagram today to share a photo from her younger days as a model, and it is very sexy. In the snap, Klum is laying on what looks like fur blankets, and she's sporting light brown locks and nothing else. "Photo Blast from the Past: @roberterdmann," she captioned the risqué picture. 

Photo Blast from the Past: @roberterdmann

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Closet Is Just as Incredible as You Expected

This is far from the only modeling throwback Klum has shared on her Instagram account. Keep reading to see a few more of our favorites. 

Hahahahahahahaha 😝

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Photo Blast from the Past: in the jungle with @roberterdmann

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Photo Blast from the Past: FUN with @mathewmccabe13

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Like my hairstyle? 14 years old 😄

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Photo Blast from the Past: Love these pigtail buns!

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!