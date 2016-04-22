Heidi Klum Is Throwing it Back with this Risqué Nude Photo

C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Ok, Heidi Klum, we see you. The German model has proven time and time again that she's a pro when it comes to choosing the perfect throwback shot, but today's 'gram blew all her others out of the water.
Klum took to Instagram today to share a photo from her younger days as a model, and it is very sexy. In the snap, Klum is laying on what looks like fur blankets, and she's sporting light brown locks and nothing else. "Photo Blast from the Past: @roberterdmann," she captioned the risqué picture.
This is far from the only modeling throwback Klum has shared on her Instagram account. Keep reading to see a few more of our favorites.