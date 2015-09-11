Heidi Klum Reveals Her Social Media M.O. During New York Fashion Week

Showers on the first night of New York Fashion Week didn’t rain on Heidi Klum’s party parade. The dazzling model and mogul celebrated 30 years of INC, the Macy’s collection she’s the current and past face of, with fellow campaign star Gabriel Aubry (below). “I started 18 years ago doing their first campaign,” she told InStyle during the party and presentation at the IAC Building as her latest commercial played on giant video screens. “[For their 30 year anniversary], they asked me if I wanted to do it again and do a commercial. So the one running right there, I sang happy birthday and danced. I have whiplash!”

The Project Runway host slipped into a sleek leather sheath from the line for the evening. Bonus: Not only is it a chic go-to LBD ($119.50; macys.com), it’s also reasonably priced. “It’s $120, so Macy’s and INC is very affordable, which I think is great,” the mother of four shared. As for what she wears underneath, the designer of the Heidi Klum Intimates collection thinks less is more when it comes to padding. “I like a natural look,” the former Victoria’s Secret model explained. “I don’t like to have the real push-up look.”

With more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram, Heidi doesn’t hold back on social media, sharing both silly and sexy selfies, dreamy travel snaps and sweet photos of her kids. But she has no time for haters, as evidenced by her cheeky video response to Donald Trump’s diss. “There’s always going to be people that like what you do and don’t like what you do. People who are on social media, I always think, 'If you don’t like it, why do you follow? Please unfollow!'”

