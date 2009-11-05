Heidi Klum To Host Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Plus New Angels Announced

Our favorite Angel, Heidi Klum, is taking a break from strutting her stuff at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for a new gighosting it! The Project Runway host just had a baby, as did fellow Angel Karolina Kurkova, and with Adriana Lima still expecting, who's going to walk the runway? According to Victoria Secret's Facebook page, five new Angels will be getting their wings: Chanel Iman (top right), Emanuela de Paula, Lindsay Ellingson, Candice Swanepoel (bottom right) and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley. They'll be joined by the winner of Victoria's Secret's nationwide model search, who will also walk the November 19th show. Stay tuned for more scoop on the sexiest fashion show of the year!

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, December 1st at 10pm EST on CBS.

 Joyann King