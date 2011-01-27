Heidi Klum Goes Digital, Lady Gaga's First Perfume and More!

1. Heidi Klum announced she will produce online content for AOL. She's a mogul, that one! [People]

2. Watch out Edward Cullen—Lady Gaga wants her first fragrance to smell like blood. [PopEater]

3. Manolo Blahnik teamed up with jewelry company Tous to create a shoe-inspired jewelry collection. [Shopping Blog]

4. Cerruti is shuttering its womenswear line so it can focus on menswear. [Stylebistro]

5. Lauren Hutton modeled for Club Monaco's spring 2011 lookbook. [Fabsugar]

6. Jean Paul Gaultier will have his first museum retrospective in Montréal, in honor of the 35th anniversary of his label. [Fashionista]