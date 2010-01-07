Heidi Klum Designs Maternity Lines

Project Runway host Heidi Klum is now taking a stab at designing, with not one, but two maternity lines for A Pea in the Pod and Motherhood Maternity. The supermodel and mother of four is following in the footsteps of Nicole Richie, who designed a line for A Pea in the Pod. Lavish by Heidi Klum is a glamorous 15-piece collection with "iconic style and seamless fit." Loved by Heidi Klum is the more affordable line focused on comfort and wearability. "I experienced fashion challenges during my four pregnancies and combined my knowledge of what works in terms of style, comfort and practicality to create these lines," said Klum. "Being pregnant shouldn't stop you from being fashionable and feeling great about you changing body. It's an exciting journey"