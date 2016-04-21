Heidi Klum's Closet Is Just as Incredible as You'd Expect

Can you say closet goals? Heidi Klum took to Instagram to share a sweeping shot of her closet, and while it's clear that she has plenty to choose from, like many of us she still struggles with the ever-present question: "What should I wear?"

In the 'gram, Klum makes a funny face while she perches on a ladder below her friend, who holds a few pairs of the model's shoes. "Spending time in my closet #whattowear," she captioned the snap along with an embarrassed face emoji. While Klum is clearly at a loss of what to pick for her next ensemble, it's apparent she has some amazing options.

Spending time in my closet 😳 #whattowear A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

From what we can see, Klum has multiple shelves dedicated to her handbag and shoe collection, as well as neatly organized built-in racks for her clothes. But the moral of this closet story is, if you need to a ladder to reach all of your clothes, you've got it made.