Heidi Klum Looks Impeccable in a Black Bikini on Vacation 

Jennifer Davis
Jul 29, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Another day, another enviable shot of Heidi Klum in a bikini. The supermodel showed off her impressively toned physique in a black two-piece swimsuit while dipping her toes in the waters off the coast of Sardinia with her boyfriend Vito Schnabel. The new couple are on vacation to celebrate his 29th birthday, and it looks like they're having a blast.

The pair have been spotted frolicking in the ocean together, and Klum even shared an adorable selife of them to commemorate his birthday on Instagram. 

I love you my V HAPPY BIRTHDAY Y

However, that's not the only envy-inducing travel 'gram she's posted. Scroll down to see more fun moments from her vacay. 

😊

Good Morning sunshine 🌞

