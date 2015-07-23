Heidi Klum's Bikini Body Proves She Hasn't Aged a Bit

There's a reason why they nicknamed her 'The Body', and even after two decades of modeling Heidi Klum continues to prove that she's still worthy of the title. The 42-year-old hit up the beautiful St. Tropez beaches wearing a lilac bikini with a rose and polka dot printed cover up, embellished tote, layered necklace, straw fedora, and reflective aviators.

Earlier this month the second Heidi Klum Intimates campaign for Bendon was released and, of course the mother of four looked just as stunning. Her body is better than ever, and it's almost as if she's aging in reverse. Until we can figure out the supermodel's secret to enviably toned abs, we'll settle for Klum's cute beach style with the look-a-like picks below.

Courtesy

Shop the Look: J. Crew bikini top, $44; jcrew.com. J.Crew bikini bottom, $46; jcrew.com. Athena Procopiou sarong, $180; shoplesnouvelles.com. Converse aviators, $68; nordstrom.com. Majorica necklace, $125; zappos.com. Rag & Bone hat, $230; net-a-porter.com. Vix Swimwear tote, $126; nordstrom.com.

