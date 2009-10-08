Heidi Klum and Michael Kors Want You to Shop for a Good Cause

Betony Toht
Oct 08, 2009 @ 11:22 am

Project Runway stars Heidi Klum and Michael Kors have teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue to create a limited-edition T-shirt benefiting the store's Key to the Cure campaign. Ready your credit card—not only will 80% of the proceeds from the print tee go to women's cancer charities, but from October 15th to 18th, 2% of Saks sales (up to $250,000) will also go to breast cancer awareness organizations. Now that's very, very in!

Michael Kors for Saks Fifth Avenue, $40; at saksfifthavenue.com.

