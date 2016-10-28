Heidi Klum Hints at Her 2016 Halloween Costume: “It’s a German Theme”

Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash is, arguably, the only party that matters when it comes to celebrating the holiday. Why? The 43-year-old model has delivered unprecedented costumes year after year that set the bar so high, only she can top herself. Just last year, she literally morphed into the IRL version of Jessica Rabbit like no other.

So what can we expect from Klum at her N.Y.C. bash on Monday? “It’s a German theme, so it’s made in Germany,” she told reporters at the 2016 amfAR Inspiration Gala in L.A. on Thursday, adding, “I hope it works out—or a sausage or a schnitzel.”

“I love dressing up. I love seeing my friends and trying to recognize who is who. I mean, it’s really hard. And they also are up for the challenge now. They know how serious I am about it, so they kind of want to do that, too, and I love that,” she said of her passion for the big night.

Don’t think the mother-of-four involves her children in the late-night affair though. “No. Too young. My Halloween party goes to 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning. They’re not down with that just yet,” she revealed. Instead, she manages to keep her clan on a pretty strict schedule. “We talk every night. We have dinner every night at 6 o’clock … We cook every night. We sit around the table every night, or for breakfast,” she said, moving on to explain how she keeps them humble. “It’s the same when I go to the Children’s Hospital. I tell them what I saw there. Or when they’re whining about something, I tell them, like, this is not something to be crying about. I tell them about the children I see at the hospital that cannot go home.”

Sounds like Klum has got it all under control.

—with reporting by Carita Rizzo