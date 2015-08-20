Glee's Heather Morris Is Expecting Baby No. 2!

Heather Morris is going to be a second-time mom! The former Glee star and accomplished dancer announced that she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband Taylor Hubbell.
On Wednesay night, Morris shared the news in an Instagram post (below) that featured a picture of her showing off an already prominent baby bump and standing next to a large blue ruler that says "The Growing Hubbells." The couple are parents to son Elijah, who turns 2 in September.
So who was the most pumped about the pregnancy? Morris's Glee co-star and fellow mom-to-be Naya Rivera ranks in there. After the picture was shared, Rivera took to Twitter to say, "So exciting! Congrats!" and used the #thegrowinghubbels hashtag in her tweet:
SO exciting! Congrats @HeatherMorrisTV #thegrowinghubbells— Naya Rivera Dorsey (@NayaRivera) August 20, 2015
Morris and Hubbell tied the knot this past May in Topanga, Calif. Clearly enjoying motherhood, Morris shared this picture of her with her son earlier this week:
Congrats to the growing family!
Related Video: Inside the Home of Glee's Naya Rivera
RELATED: Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Photo Shoot