Heather Locklear Arrested After Reportedly Punching Police Officer

Just one week after actress Heather Locklear underwent a psychological evaluation prompted by threats to shoot herself, People reports the 56-year-old was put under arrest.

First reported by TMZ, the arrest occurred on Sunday night after Locklear allegedly attacked a police officer and EMT that arrived to her SoCal home following a disturbance call. According to the report, a member of Locklear’s family called authorities when the Melrose Place alum showed signs of being “heavily intoxicated.” Upon arrival, Locklear reportedly punched a police officer and kicked an EMT attempting to strap her to a gurney.

Despite her protests, Locklear was brought to the hospital and then sent to jail, where she was reportedly booked for two counts of misdemeanor battery and is currently being held on $20,000 bail.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the actress has been charged for battery. She was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery after allegedly hitting her boyfriend (the charges have since been dropped), and three counts of battery on a police officer in late February after she threatened to shoot law enforcement officials if they ever showed up at her house again.