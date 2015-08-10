Heath Ledger's Joker Diary Is Revealed in a New Documentary

If you've seen The Dark Knight you've probably wondered how the late Heath Ledger got into character to play the chilling Joker. This documentary gives a glimpse into the actor's character diary. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Elvis Presley's nurse invites fans to go behind the scenes and find out what it was like to work for the rock and roll legend in her newly released book Taking Care of Elvis … Memories with Elvis as His Private Nurse and Friend. [The Tennessean]

2. Get ready for one of the biggest meteor showers of the year! Find out all the details on when and where to watch the stellar occurrence. [AOL]

3. During 68 years of marriage, this elderly couple hasn't spent much time apart. Luckily, this hospital broke a few rules for the lovebirds to stay close. [ABC News]

4. Susan Boyle is known for her amazing voice, but she is preparing to make a major move into acting. [Huffington Post]

5. This French blogger recreated every detail of famous fashion and beauty ads and her impressions are spot on. [E Online]