Watch Sandra Bullock's New Film, The Heat, Plus See How Much She Has Changed!

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library; Michael Buckner/Getty
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 29, 2013 @ 7:30 am

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy are heating up the box office this weekend with their latest flick! Returning to her Miss Congeniality days, Bullock once again stars as an FBI agent in The Heat, but instead of competing in a beauty pageant, she's partnered with a testy, street-smart Boston cop (McCarthy) to bring a ruthless drug lord to justice. Long before she was fighting crime, the star did stunts of a different sort when she was part of her school's cheerleading squad back in 1982. Click through our gallery to see her transformation, and be sure to catch The Heat in theaters nationwide right now.

