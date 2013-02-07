The Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show 2013: Celebrities Walk for a Cause!

The Heart Truth’s annual Red Collection Fashion Show helped kick off New York Fashion Week tonight! Seventeen stars—including the Jenner clan (who presented a united fashion front in Badgley Mischka), fitness expert Jillian Michaels (in Cushnie et Ochs), Jamie Chung (in David Meister), and more—channeled their inner models to strut down the runway in New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom wearing vibrant red dresses by a variety of designers, combining fashion and famous faces to help raise awareness for heart disease. “Losing my mom because she wasn’t healthy really inspired me to live a healthy life,” two-time Red Dress Fashion Show model Minka Kelly (in Oscar de la Renta) told InStyle.com of the event, which was sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Diet Coke, and WebMD. “It made sense to get involved and to inspire other women to take care of their hearts. This was a very lucky opportunity for me.” And there’s another reason to get involved, which Today anchor Savannah Guthrie (in Carolina Hererra) put best: “Who doesn’t dream of getting glammed up from time to time and having this experience?” Indeed! Click through the gallery to see all of the celebrities who walked the runway.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Meghan Blalock and Jennifer Davis