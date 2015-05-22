The 6 Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants

The following post originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit purewow.com.

It used to be nearly impossible to find healthy, affordable and, most important, delicious food on the go. Now there are a bunch of "fast-casual" dining options popping up all over the country that offer good-for-you menu items, like these six newcomers.

Dig Inn

With 11 locations in New York City, here's hoping Dig Inn will expand across the country. The chain focuses on wholesome, farm-to-table, seasonal dishes, all at affordable prices. Think wild sockeye salmon on a bed of brown rice served with sautéed Brussels sprouts and roasted sweet potatoes.

Roti Mediterranean Grill

If you're into hummus, pita bread and fire-roasted meats, Roti is the spot for you. Natural, fresh and free-range ingredients make up the menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Restaurants are located in New York, Chicago and the Washington, D.C., area right now, but this joint seems to have its sights set on new locations.

Lemonade

Yes, they serve lemonade. (In seven flavors, no less). But this spot dishes out what it describes as "seasonal Southern California comfort food," cafeteria-style. There are nine restaurants across Los Angeles (and more opening soon in Orange County, Ventura and Santa Monica).

Sweetgreen

With a focus on sustainability and nutrition, Sweetgreen sources ingredients from local farms to offer seasonal salads and grain bowls. The chain has about two dozen restaurants across the Northeast and the Washington, D.C., area--and will soon be expanding to Southern California.

Maoz Vegetarian

This European gem has locations in eight U.S. cities from Austin to Miami. The menu is completely vegetarian, offering up falafel pitas and salad plates as well as fresh juices.

Native Foods Cafe

You truly won’t believe you're eating vegan when you order the signature meatball sub at this environmentally conscious chain. (It has options for meat-eaters, too.) Find the cafés all along the West Coast in addition to Colorado and Washington, D.C.

