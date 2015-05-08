HBO Picks Up Big Little Lies Starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman 

Though we’re sure she’ll still keep in touch with Hot Pursuit co-star Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon has found a new partner in crime: Nicole Kidman.

Deadline reports that Big Little Lies, a limited TV series starring both actresses, has officially been picked up by HBO. This means we’ll play witness to plenty of Witherspoon-Kidman shenanigans on the premium cable channel (or HBO GO and HBO Now) in the months to come, though its premiere date has yet to be announced.

The dark comedy is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty ($15; amazon.com), in which three mothers with “perfect lives” seek out to solve a murder mystery centered around parents’ night at their children’s elementary school. Perhaps Kidman will channel her icy Stepford Wives character? Only time will tell.

