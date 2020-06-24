Everything You Need to Know About HBO's I'll Be Gone In The Dark: The Story of the Golden State Killer
All the details of HBO's documentary based on Michelle McNamara's best-selling book.
Back when Michelle McNamara's I'll Be Gone In The Dark hit shelves, she was lauded for her take on the Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist. Instead of glorifying the killer or glamorizing murder for modern sensibilities, McNamara offered a sense of humanity for the killer's victims, something that critics are lauding director Liz Garbus for as she takes the story to HBO. The prestige streamer's six-part I’ll Be Gone in the Dark offers up a look at one of the most enigmatic and mysterious criminals in modern history, but like McNamara's original book, it also gives viewers a deep dive into the woman who lead the investigation into his capture.
Who is the Golden State Killer?
From 1974 to about 1986, the Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist and the Visalia Ransacker, sexually assaulted and murdered men and women up and down the California coast. According to investigations, the Golden State Killer began with sexual assault, targeting women who lived alone or whose partners had left them alone. As the killer gained more notoriety, he moved to couples, often raping the woman as he forced her partner to balance plates on his body, threatening to kill them both if any of the dishes dropped. In total, he committed at least 13 murders and at least 50 rapes. It wasn't until 2018 that Joseph James DeAngelo, a Navy veteran and former police officer, was charged with eight counts of murder.
How did the Golden State Killer get caught?
People everywhere are obsessed with genealogy — and thanks to DNA submitted to a public database, information from those ancestry tests linked DeAngelo to the cold cases.
When is the I'll Be Gone In The Dark release date?
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark premieres on HBO and its streaming services this Sunday, June 28, at 10 P.M. New episodes will air every Sunday.
How to watch I'll Be Gone In The Dark: The Story of the Golden State Killer
HBO will air new episodes every Sunday. They will be available for streaming the same day on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max.
Is there a trailer for I'll Be Gone In The Dark?
Who is the kid in I'll Be Gone In The Dark?
Paul Haynes, a Florida man that was obsessed with the Golden State Killer and theories surrounding his identity, connected with author McNamara after the were both posting on an A&E forum where viewers could talk about a TV special about the killer. Known as "the kid" in her books, he actually helped finish the book after McNamara's death.
Who is Michelle McNamara?
McNamara, the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, spent much of her time working on I'll Be Gone in the Dark, a book chronicling the Golden State Killer and the investigations surrounding his murders.
What happened to Michelle McNamara?
McNamara died of an accidental overdose in 2016. Her husband, Patton Oswalt, investigative journalist Billy Jensen, and Haynes finished her book after she passed away.