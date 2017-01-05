Hayden Panettiere's Battle with Postpartum Depression Made Her a "Better Mom"

Hayden Panettiere has been bravely open with her battle against postpartum depression since welcoming her 2-year-old daughter, Kaya, and her latest comments will inspire every mom. The Nashville actress first entered treatment in Nov. 2015, and later returned to the facility in May 2016.

"The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life. Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms, I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!" she wrote on Twitter before returning for more treatment.

Panettiere appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday for her first live interview since then, and said the struggle has only made her stronger. "I think I'm a better mom because of it, because you never take that connection for granted," she said.

Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family pic.twitter.com/oCiTK0ziJf — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) July 7, 2016

"I'm feeling fabulous. I'm feeling great. I'm so glad to be back playing Juliette," she said of her Nashville character who also suffers from postpartum depression on the show. "Everything that she's been through is like a hazard sign, kind of, in the road, and she made me stronger. I feel like she's like a phoenix. She crashes and burns and then she rises from the ashes and takes the lesson and becomes stronger for it, so we have that in common, I think."

"I think it helped me identify what was going on, and to let women know that it's OK to ask for help and that it's OK to have a moment of weakness and it doesn't make you a bad person. It doesn't make you a bad mother. It makes you a very strong, resilient woman. You've just got to let it make you stronger."

As for young Kaya, she's doing better than ever. "I was just with her in Austria and she's skiing now. She's skiing! The kid has no fear," Panettiere said. "She would go straight into a wall if you let her."

It sounds like this tot is taking after her brave mom.