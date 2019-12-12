Hayden Panettiere's New Pixie Cut Has Buzzed Sides  

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

After taking almost a year-long Twitter break, Hayden Panettiere is back on the social media platform — but she looks totally different.

On Dec.10, the Nashville star tweeted out a photo of her silver pixie, including a shaved portion on the side of her head. Her new look channels her character Kirby's super short hair from 2011's Scream 4, and is a huge shift from her signature long, blonde hair.

RELATED: Almost 2,000 Costumes from Nashville Are Up for Grabs and They Start at $45

“Channeling my inner #Kirby#Scream4,” the actress wrote in the caption, confirming the inspiration for her cut. “Thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard ”

Panettiere's stylist Leonard Zagami spoke with E! News about the transformation, saying the actress was ready for a "radical change."

“It’s a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge,” he said. “The color is silver, but not gray. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde.”

According to the stylist, the cut was a collaborative idea. “She has wanted to go short for a while but she has always had a commitment with her work and wasn’t able to," Zagami said. "Right now, she is free and said, 'let’s do it!'”

Panettiere might be bringing a little bit of this decade into 2020 with her throwback haircut, but we're hoping her new look marks the beginning of 10 years of amazing hairstyles.